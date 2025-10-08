40+ Years of Miracles with Magnets - Peter Kulish

When you hear about magnets healing people that have been bed-bound for 25 years, you need to pay attention.

The beauty of Peter’s story of how he came to be the leader of bio-magnetism in the world and how simple it is to understand is a delight to behold.

The “war” within us is simple - negative ions vs positive ions.

Once you understand this fully, and also understand how to apply the knowledge, life improves considerably.

I’ve been wearing my BioMagnets for just a few days now. Not only could I feel them immediately, I noticed my mood and energy improve over just a few hours.

I’m not new to magnets, having had many magnetic bracelets, a magnet bedsheet and, of course, used the Primer Cube magnet multiple times, but Peter’s knowledge and experience just blew me away. He’s also full of joie de vivre, which is testament in and of itself.

I also love bringing this knowledge to you because of how reasonable these things are to buy compared to most of the other things I have investigated over the years. You can take a look for yourself here: https://tmas.tv/biomag (the website is slow to load, please be patient whilst it loads up)

I am committed to bringing these to Ireland at Live5DHealth and will update you on that progress asap.

The following testimonials show how BiomagScience energy medicine helps overcome injury, illness and many health complications that allopathic medicine cannot address. From quadriplegics walking again, acute lupus resolving, people awakening from terminal comas and living healthy lives, and many others.

There are many more A-Z testimonials and clinical studies on the website such as resolving EHS (Extremely Hypersensitivity to EMF, chemicals, mold etc.), MS, Ankylosing Spondylitis, Spinabifida, etc.

Quadriplegic Man Walks Again

A 47-year-old man lost control of his motorcycle badly injuring his spine, breaking one of his legs and several ribs, leaving him paralyzed, unable to ever walk again. The nerve damage was so severe, he could barely use his arms. He was in such pain that he had to use a morphine pump. After visiting over 20 doctors throughout the US who could not help him, he tried BiomagScience.

He took to the magnets with great interest and started with three METs (Meridian Energy Therapy) daily. He also slept with magnets religiously placed on the sternum and pineal gland [Nightime]. In addition, he drank at least 8 to 10 glasses of Bio-Negative energized water every day.

By the end of three months he began to notice some feeling coming back into his legs, arms and hands. At this point, he still could not shake hands with me. His pains had subsided somewhat, but he continued to use the morphine pump.

He was religious in using the magnets and was dedicated to continuing on with the Meridian Energy Therapy. By the fourth month, he could sit up and do some writing with his hands. By the seventh month, he began to walk and had regained enough strength to look forward to regaining a normal life. However, he still had limited mobility, some aches and pain and continued with the morphine pump.

By the tenth month, he was able to walk to a car and sit up; most of his pain had subsided enough to remove the pump. Within in a year he was brave enough to climb aboard a “Segway” motor bike and take it out for a ride. Six months following this, he actually stood up on his Segway motor bike and drove two miles up curvy roads in the hills in Santa Barbara to show off his returned health and well-being. This man has normal health again and is back to running his business and leading a normal life.

Awoken from coma, acute pancreatitis healed

“I was in a coma, dying from Pancreatitis. Horrified, my son asked the doctor if he could try Advanced BioMagnetic Therapy. The doctor said ‘try anything you want.’ Biomagnets were applied and within 2 days I regained consciousness. It’s been over a year since. I’m alive, happy, very healthy and continue to use BioMagnets to maintain my vitality.” A.G., S.B., CA

Awoken from terminating septic shock coma

A 91-year-old man’s kidneys failed and his dialysis could no longer be done, so he slipped into a septic shock coma. Just before he was about to terminate, the Organ Group Energizing (OGE) therapy was applied and instead of terminating, he woke up and started healing. He lived on for approximately six months without the need of dialysis as his kidneys healed and functioned. Then he peacefully died in his sleep after indicating that he wanted to pass on to be with his wife who had died many years before. This case is responsible for the creation of the OGE therapy, which has been an extraordinary therapy in helping with cases of chronic illness.

Crushed, splintered legs healed pain-free. Walked in 3 months instead of 10

Oct 25, 2003 – Both knees were crushed with my legs splintered down to my ankles from an accident. I required screws and metal rods in both lower legs. I was told if the injury had been any worse I would have lost both legs. It was so serious, I had to be sent to a large hospital over 100 miles from home.

Operated on 10/28/03 and was told I would be laid up till August of 2004. I placed 8 Super BioMagnets on the Proper placement of the right leg and 8 on the left leg along with some Regular BioMagnets and 2-stack Power Wafers on ankles, knees and in other places along the legs. Every day I was asked my pain level from 0 to 10. My answer was always 0 because of the magnets. This was very unusual as all patients required pain drugs.

I went to a nursing home from November 4th to the 26th. I wanted to go home in the worst way and they had intentions on my staying longer, but a physical therapist had me do something not realizing my wheelchair had no preventive tip bars installed. I was dumped on the floor and had to be retrieved to the wheel chair by a body lift.

With the BioMagnets, my braces went from a 30 degree bend, then 60, and finally 90 degrees and on the 21st of January the surgeon said the x-rays showed the legs and knees completely healed and to go home and learn to walk.

On January 30th I walked normally into the nursing home as I promised I would when I left. This made many at the hospital and nursing home amazed at my rapid recovery because I wasn’t supposed to start physiotherapy until August – much less my age 73. TW, PA.

Epileptic Seizures Stopped

“It’s no joke playing mother to an adopted nine-year-old boy who is an epileptic. Imagine seeing him suffer grand mal seizures despite unpleasant medications such as Tegretol 200 mg. that he had to take three times daily.

But, things changed for the better when one day, I brought home a set of BioMagnets and applied them on him. I told him that this was much safer for his body since the magnets are applied externally. He had been on daytime and nighttime therapies since December 1995.

The results.. I’d say quite satisfactory because his intake of medication has been reduced to once a day and he hasn’t suffered an attack since then.” E.L.M.T., M.D.

*BiomagScience suggests that all the above therapies be used as a supplementary adjunct to professional care; not as a substitute.

Severed nerve in leg regenerated

I had a very bad fall, which required extensive surgery. It left me with a limp and complete numbness below my knee. It was like walking with my foot and leg asleep. My doctor told me there was nerve damage and I would have to live with it the rest of my life. I applied the Biomagnets, which took away the pain. Then I did the advanced protocol and within a week I had feeling in the area and the limp starting going away. The nerves were being regenerated and the mobility is increasing every day – something the doctor told me would not happen. I’ve finally gotten full mobility. Thanks to Biomagscience, I can walk again. E.R. PA. 2-06

Diagnosis – Malignant brain tumor resolved

I am the father of three children. My youngest is now two. When she was 6 months old, I was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor with no options. I was given 2 months to live. My heart was heavy and I was depressed.

A friend asked me if I wanted to meet people that were involved with alternative healing. I thought to myself, what do I have to lose? That meeting changed my life. I met Peter Kulish, Founder (Foundation for Magnetic Science). He immediately prescribed a BioMagnetic therapy plan that included Meridian Energizing Therapy, Daytime Sternum Therapy and Nighttime Therapy. I drank Magnetized Negative Water, took Stabilized

Oxygen (MSO), changed my eating habits and added colloidal minerals to my diet. I was determined to get well.

It’s over a year later now and all traces of the tumor are gone. Today I am cancer-free. I live in Malaysia with my beautiful wife and children and work for the company that is dedicated to helping humanity. Thank-you Peter, R.L., Malaysia

Lupus resolving..

“A client of mine is 43 and has suffered horribly from lupus since she was 29 years old. Last weekend, she became so ill she had to go to the emergency room, because her digestive system hardly works at all, and she suffers from severe constipation; just one of the many things that plague her because of the lupus.

I turned her onto BiomagScience therapies and she has been doing meridian therapy for almost a week; following everything by the book…

Within a few days of magnet therapies, her transformation has been to say the least awe-inspiring. She couldn’t even drink water before wearing the magnets and she’s already on her second gallon of magnetized water. And the most amazing thing… She’s hungry for the first time in a long time. She can’t believe how much better she feels already.

Tammy is committed 100% to helping herself with magnet therapy. When she was 29 her lupus doctor, same one to date, who diagnosed her, gave her ten years to live. She’s beat that by four years. She wants to live.. obviously. She has told her doctors about the recent magnet treatments, and they have had an extremely, positive response. Her lupus doctor is especially, anxious to see how she’s coming along at her next monthly check up.”