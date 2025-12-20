When Abby Wynne and I started 104Publishing, we may not have realised how important it was.

To create a place outside of the cabal-controlled publishing industry for stories to be told that they won’t touch is a real privilege.

I had suggested to Jacqui Deevoy that her film documentary work needed to be in book form for the very important reason that the work may reach more hearts and minds.

Her tireless, relentless, pursuit for the truth about the NHS in particular being agents of death, not health, is inspiring and critical for these times.

Pulling together these real stories from real people allows us to see the pattern of what has really been going on. Her and Richard Cox have done a fantastic job in pulling these stories together over the past few months into a format which we hope will reach the people that need to see it.

These are the chapter headings in the book which tell the story in and of itself. They were not easy to read, but please share the video with anyone you think needs to hear them.

We hope to launch the book itself on my channel within the next 10 days or so. The hardest part of this process has been to get the stories in an audiobook format. This is what Jacqui herself said when she heard it:

We cannot forget what they have done.

We cannot forget that they are still doing it.

We must not let this pass.

Share this post, share the video. That’s your part in this story.

God bless us all.