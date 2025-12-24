Get your own Healflux here: https://tmas.tv/healflux because listening through a device is not the same! Phones, computers or TVs lack the technology to generate pure frequency waves or PEMF. They can only generate a digital tone of the frequency.



- 528 Hz frequency is a solfeggio tone

- It offers benefits like deep relaxation, stress reduction (lowering cortisol, increasing oxytocin), emotional healing (heart chakra), and even DNA repair,

with studies showing it can lower anxiety and improve autonomic nervous system balance even after short listening periods.



People use 528 Hz in meditation and sound therapy for transformative healing and positivity.



Key Benefits

1. Stress & Anxiety Reduction: Proven to lower cortisol (stress hormone) and raise oxytocin (love hormone), reducing stress and anxiety.

2. Emotional Healing: Associated with the heart chakra, promoting love, compassion, and clearing emotional blockages.

3. Cellular Regeneration: Believed to promote cell repair and regeneration, potentially aiding physical healing.

4. Improved Sleep: Low-frequency tones like 528 Hz can promote relaxation, aiding better sleep.

5. Positive Transformation: Linked to inner peace, increased energy, self-confidence, and improved relationships.



Enjoy!



