A Beautiful Look at Live5DHealth
My friend Digby, his wife Katie and the brilliant Jacqui Deevoy visited us in Boyle last week. This is a little film sharing their experience with us...
We are running our annual 10-day retreat this year for 9 people only 5th-15th May. If you want a truly special health reboot this year, make sure you’re on the retreats email list here: https://www.live5dhealth.com/retreats-ireland/
Details coming v soon.
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I'm really looking forward to my visits on Tuesday 31st March and Thursday 2nd April when I'm home from England during the school Easter holidays. I always return fully rejuvenated. God bless all at Team Live 5D Health ☘️ 🌹