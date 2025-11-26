Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

A Message to All the Doctors Who Are Finally Waking Up...

Start thinking about your soul instead of your pensions...
Mark Attwood's avatar
Mark Attwood
Nov 26, 2025

Original post on X: https://x.com/MarkAttwood/status/1992941550373105783?s=20

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Mark Attwood
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture