A Message to All the Freedom Fighters in Ireland (pass it on)
Think of us as the Medical Tent on the Battlefield...
Hi Mark, that’s a wonderful message to the people of Ireland, of those who are fully aware as to what is happening but also to those who are still oblivious to, or in denial as to the truth - who are afraid to face up to it because the truth might not set them free, it might lead to a complete nervous breakdown or even worse which is why what you are saying is a beacon of light for so many in this planned dimming of Ireland’s Light. Apart from what is happening to Ireland over the past five years, there is also the ‘ancestral suffering’ you touched upon, in particular the biggest ancestral wounds of all, borne by our ancestors who survived physically but not mentally or emotionally, from the ravages of the deliberately orchestrated Holocaust of the Irish people between 1845 to 1850 by the British Establishment and Monarchy in which the Irish people were dehumanized by the system or organized colonial demoralization, disenfranchisement, cultural eradication, theft, hijacking and plundering of the fertile land of Ireland from its indigenous people, culminating in deliberate extermination of millions of its people betwen those years mentioned above, which suffering has entered the DNA of those who survived no matter where they fled to, around the world in seeking sanctuary from such debasement and stripping from their very bodies, their hearts, their minds and their souls, the right to be treated as human beings and not as livestock to be exploited, abused then exterminated. The book by Chris Fogarty covering this Holocaust was covered by the channel Unbekoming on Substack recently. It exposes what really happened from verified, meticulous research by Chris Fogarty who has done so much to demonstrate how colonialism and genocide actually works - not just in Ireland but all over the world, and how it is whitewashed by the despicable colonial entities who crave power, wealth and control at all costs. What happened then is happening again today, and by the very same people under the wretched banner of the hideous wretch that is called King Charles and those around him who form this cabal of eugenicists who seek to replace the human capacity for love and fulfillment in all of its manifestations, with despair, misery and death of all and any of the intellectual and spiritual gifts with which human beings are endowed with, to exist as controlled automatons severed from Nature, severed from Mother Earth and our Creator. These vile wretches have been the reason why there has been so much pain, war and death for many hundreds of years which I believe originated from antiquity, to Babylon. They despise the Irish people particularly - the island of Ireland is sacred which is why they want to destroy it at all costs. This cannot and will not happen. Ireland was not called The Land of Saints and Scholars for nothing. Thank you for reaching out to so many who are suffering silently or traumatized to the depths of their being, from the perpetual trauma inflicted upon them by these rotten to their very core, malignant demons because that is exactly what they are - and where they belong is back in Hades!