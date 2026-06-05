A Mother’s Journey Through Hell Forges Another Diamond
A story for our times. Charlotte Henderson's story is a tough one to hear, but it ends with such a vital and positive message you'll be glad to listened to it today.
She chronicles her own hellish journey navigating the medicalised birthing and social services system in the UK which has led her to being a frontline warrior focussed on helping others through this often unavoidable maze.
Charlottes links: Instagram: @thedependencydoula
Facebook: https://facebook.com/TheDependencyDoula
Website: https://thedependencydoula.com
The Conduit — professional training for birth workers, launching September 2026 https://1drv.ms/b/c/6912fcd0fc4395ea/IQAy-C0ADvNSTLYZs5IO19XbAf6doFFyz_DWoak1re4X3k0
Telegram: https://t.me/TheDependencyDoulaChannel
To book a free consultation just email Charlotte: charlotte@thedependencydoula.com
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.