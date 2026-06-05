She chronicles her own hellish journey navigating the medicalised birthing and social services system in the UK which has led her to being a frontline warrior focussed on helping others through this often unavoidable maze.

Charlottes links: Instagram: @thedependencydoula

Facebook: https://facebook.com/TheDependencyDoula

Website: https://thedependencydoula.com

The Conduit — professional training for birth workers, launching September 2026 https://1drv.ms/b/c/6912fcd0fc4395ea/IQAy-C0ADvNSTLYZs5IO19XbAf6doFFyz_DWoak1re4X3k0

Telegram: https://t.me/TheDependencyDoulaChannel

To book a free consultation just email Charlotte: charlotte@thedependencydoula.com

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