Hubba Hubba Hubba, who do ya trust? Psyops are everywhere - the question is not that they are real, but what they are achieving?



This is where you can read the article by MiriAF: https://miri.substack.com/



Sonia Poulton's excellent video on the Dark Side of Cliff Richard:

Papi Trumpo's post about many podcasters being controlled opposition:

Dig into The Coleman Experience here: https://web.archive.org/web/20260000000000*/thecolemanexperience.wordpress.com

Is Russell Brand the Pied Piper?



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