Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

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Nick's avatar
Nick
8h

Spot on, Mark.

I agree with much of what you say, but I do believe we are fucked.

I too will stand firm and say NO to the NWO. As you say, no one can take that away from us.

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Bill's avatar
Bill
9h

Manchester bombing . Having lived through N Ireland troubles witnessed bombing . Research the likes of the Shankill bombing have a look at pictures building completely destroyed 10 killed . Then look at Manchester 22 killed not even a light blub blew out . Shankill bombing funerals were on national news . How many Manchester funerals were shown . I could take you to the graves of the Shankill bombing . Bet you don't find 22 grave stones .

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