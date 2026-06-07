A PsyOp is a PsyOp is a Psyop.
Mornin' Campers!
Hubba Hubba Hubba, who do ya trust? Psyops are everywhere - the question is not that they are real, but what they are achieving?
This is where you can read the article by MiriAF: https://miri.substack.com/
Sonia Poulton's excellent video on the Dark Side of Cliff Richard:
Papi Trumpo's post about many podcasters being controlled opposition:
Dig into The Coleman Experience here: https://web.archive.org/web/20260000000000*/thecolemanexperience.wordpress.com
Is Russell Brand the Pied Piper?
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Spot on, Mark.
I agree with much of what you say, but I do believe we are fucked.
I too will stand firm and say NO to the NWO. As you say, no one can take that away from us.
Manchester bombing . Having lived through N Ireland troubles witnessed bombing . Research the likes of the Shankill bombing have a look at pictures building completely destroyed 10 killed . Then look at Manchester 22 killed not even a light blub blew out . Shankill bombing funerals were on national news . How many Manchester funerals were shown . I could take you to the graves of the Shankill bombing . Bet you don't find 22 grave stones .