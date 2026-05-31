Take a look yourself at https://aliens.gov



Get the amazing book "Well Being" by Charlotte Emily Rose here: https://www.buythebook.ie/product/well-being/ (it’s not available anywhere else at the moment)

This was myself and Charlotte speaking at the book launch yesterday (thanks to Kathrina for the pics):

There’s another event tonight in Kinsale in case you’re nearby (I won’t be there tonight):

I filmed the whole excellent talk and will be releasing it on YouTube soon. The film about the whole journey is currently being edited.

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