Activating Divine Water Wells in Kinsale and trolling with Aliens.gov
Mornin' Campers!
Take a look yourself at https://aliens.gov
Get the amazing book "Well Being" by Charlotte Emily Rose here: https://www.buythebook.ie/product/well-being/ (it’s not available anywhere else at the moment)
This was myself and Charlotte speaking at the book launch yesterday (thanks to Kathrina for the pics):
There’s another event tonight in Kinsale in case you’re nearby (I won’t be there tonight):
I filmed the whole excellent talk and will be releasing it on YouTube soon. The film about the whole journey is currently being edited.
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County Leitrim Council guilty of cutting off folks access to Wells and stand pipes. I've coached my friends locally on distilling, restructuring, Hydrogenating and adding Aloha Seven or celtic sea salts. All thanks to you and Harry Rhodes Mark ☘️ 🌹
https://www.facebook.com/share/v/18h29iV9yn/?mibextid=wwXIfr
Bees are pretty amazing!!