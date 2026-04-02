After 30+ Years of Research - THIS is how we BEAT them: John Hamer
One of the world's greatest living authors and researchers, John Hamer, joins me again to discuss where we're at, how we got here and what we do about it!
John’s amazon page: https://www.amazon.co.uk/stores/John-Hamer/author/B00B8X4CB6
John’s websites: https://falsificationofhistory.co.uk/
https://sixty-degrees-south.com/
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A local lad made good! Proud of him 👍🏻❤️❤️