After the Attack in Belfast: WHAT’S NEXT?
Mornin' Campers!
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Some suspicious happening the Government is planning something living here in N Ireland the police is standing aside while this is happening watch the flag protests on youtube different policy by the police riot squads were involved. Something is brewing is the whitehats exposing the useless politicians or is something else being planned .
The victim had disabilities and was deaf he was helping that scum move into accommodation according to a neighbour - he has been stabbed in the eyes and is in an induced coma!