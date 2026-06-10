A.I. Insider: Global Reset 2.0 = A.I.= Satanic?
What Do You Think?
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Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
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A.I -"That's an amazing, valid point. We should protect humans and the future - for without them I am nothing"
Maybe Now Humans Can really Dive Deep Inside ourselves and Discover A Deeper Reality Spiritually of How Incredible We R in This Quantum Field This planet Earth is!!! We Humans R Sooo Amazing!!!👍🎼♥️