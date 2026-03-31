Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

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Peter Shuttleworth's avatar
Peter Shuttleworth
3h

A. Collier, apparently, accepted $s to push the phenomenon. Even you've noticed that he has a few publications, new studio and even looks good!! Brave , true,authentic and wise men and women, risk their lives in bringing the truth and in my reckoning, is not brilliant 😑

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