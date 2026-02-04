Alexander Quinn: MASSIVE Energy Update for 2026
Hello my beautiful starseeds!
Alexander is BACK for our annual catch up on the energies and some cool downloads from the Arcturians plus a bit of Donald Trump and Manfred Mann thrown in with Light Language for good measure!
Follow Alexander on YT here: https://www.youtube.com/@AlexanderQuinn1
Get Alexander's excellent book here: https://amzn.to/4rAc0Zq
Get on my email list to avoid censorship here: https://tmas.tv/marksemaillist
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Loved this podcast. Where do you find such amazing people!
Sara Weslow💌🌱🎶
Two of my favorite guys together!🌞🔥