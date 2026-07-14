Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

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Nick's avatar
Nick
8h

Great response, Mark, I feel exactly the same position.

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John Rogers's avatar
John Rogers
3h

Religion is for those who are fearful of going to hell. Spirituality is for those who have been to hell and refuse to go there again, having overcome the fear of death in the process 👊

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