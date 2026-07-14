Am I Anti-Religion? Yes. Here's Why.
Mornin’ Campers!
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
No posts
Great response, Mark, I feel exactly the same position.
Religion is for those who are fearful of going to hell. Spirituality is for those who have been to hell and refuse to go there again, having overcome the fear of death in the process 👊