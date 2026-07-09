Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

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John Rogers
1h

Mark, DVLA are trying to railroad those in the uk down the digital I.D route to create a Gov one login and download the App, in order to renew your driving licence. Mine is due for renewal in September so I called them at 8am and they said they'd send out the paper application as I've no SMART devices or Internet access. Wink, wink 😉 👊

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John Rogers
2h

Deputy leader of Restore Britain right there. Another man of such Integrity and Honor 👊

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