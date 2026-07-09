Andrew Bridgen: Don't Be A Coincidence Theorist
Sound advice from a potential future leader of the UK.
The only MP that stood up and questioned the narrative in Parliament, Andrew Bridgen, joins me for an update on where he thinks we’re at right now and where we’re going in the UK and worldwide. Follow Andrew on X here https://x.com/ABridgen
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Mark, DVLA are trying to railroad those in the uk down the digital I.D route to create a Gov one login and download the App, in order to renew your driving licence. Mine is due for renewal in September so I called them at 8am and they said they'd send out the paper application as I've no SMART devices or Internet access. Wink, wink 😉 👊
Deputy leader of Restore Britain right there. Another man of such Integrity and Honor 👊