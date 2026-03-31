April Energies? More Nuts Than Ever?
Mornin' Campers! Today I am joined by Abby Wynne after a gruelling day of editing the new version of my book "God Wins". We cover where we're at energetically along with some Dad jokes...
Check out our publishing work here: https://104publishing.com
Abby's new book is here (find it on your local amazon) https://www.amazon.ie/Live-Inside-Giant-Russian-Doll/dp/1068521228
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Mine and Gary's Healing Centre in Ireland (plus amazing health products): https://live5dhealth.com
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