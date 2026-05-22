Here’s the fake Admiral video:



Here’s the Justice for Ava Video:



Here’s the mask video:



Here’s a Reptilian shapeshifter on German TV:





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Making this video inspired me to dig out and repost “The Quest for Trump” video I made in 2023: