Aren't We Supposed to be Dead by Now?
No fear. Just let go.
Not only are we NOT dead, many of us are more healthy than we’ve been in years, thanks to turning our backs on the “healthcare” machine and discovering what God gave us.
Yes, 2025 was quite the challenge. But we’re here, and better for it. All the spiritual tests, physical battles were necessary gifts. I hope you have an amazing 2026 Mark!
Pure bloods live longer