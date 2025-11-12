Astrology! Does it Have the Answers?
I'm joined by the lovely Ana Isabel to discuss Astrology and it's role in helping us to become better humans at this time...
Get on my email list to avoid censorship here: https://tmas.tv/marksemaillist
Ana’s next Astrology Course details here (tell her I sent you): https://www.lifeastrologer.com/event-details/mastering-the-signs-and-planets-comprehensive-astrology-course-module-1-1
Mine and Ana’s last interview where she interviewed me:
******
Daily updates on X/Twitter: https://x.com/MarkAttwood
******
Get the book on Spiritual Protection by me and Abby Wynne here: https://bit.ly/MassProtection
******
Join the Self-Publishing Masterclass anytime here: https://oneohfour.samcart.com/products/self-publishing-masterclass-with-abby-wynne--mark-attwood
******
Our “Sovereign Mastery” Course is here: https://live5d.samcart.com/products/personal-financial-and-sovereign-mastery
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.