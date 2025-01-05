…at the end of the night by the staff of the restaurant because they didn't have enough money to pay the bill.

They told me also that the staff told them they ejaculated into the curries they delivered to girls they liked. As a frequent visitor to that restaurant, I decided the story was too important not to publish, despite being nervous about the consequences.

The staff of that restaurant came to the students union multiple times to find me mob-handed. It was very threatening.

I never went to the restaurant again.

I thought it was a one-off incident back then. I had no idea is was part of an endemic problem.

One of my children said to me yesterday that the sad part of the rape-gang exposure being spearheaded by @elonmusk on X right now is that it is encouraging racism in Britain.

When I published that story, it was certainly not because of racism, it was out of genuine concerns for student safety.

The truth is that Britain is full of pedophile gangs/rings, as is the rest of the world. They are not all muslim, or from Pakistan or wherever. Many of them are white and the worst ones are at the top of society, from MPs to royalty, to the police, the churches and the schools.

Protecting children is not an issue of race or religion, it is something we all have to do regardless of the consequences of exposing the guilty, whatever colour, or religion they may be, or whatever position in society they hold.

The perpetrators of these heinous crimes have an illness the Native Americans call "Wetiko".

Paul Levy, author of “Dispelling Wetiko” and "Wetiko: Healing the Mind Virus that Plagues our World" said:

"A contagious psycho-spiritual disease of the soul is currently being acted out en masse on the world stage via an insidious collective psychosis of titanic proportions. This mind-virus—which Native Americans have called “wetiko”—covertly operates through the unconscious blind spots in the human psyche, rendering people oblivious to their own madness and compelling them to act against their own best interests. Wetiko is a psychosis in the true sense of the word, “a sickness of the spirit.” Wetiko covertly influences our perceptions so as to act itself out through us while simultaneously hiding itself from being seen. Wetiko bewitches our consciousness so that we become blind to the underlying, assumed viewpoint through which we perceive, conjure up, and give meaning to our experience of both the world and ourselves. This psychic virus can be thought of as the “bug” in “the system” that informs and animates the madness that is playing out in our lives, both individually and collectively, on the world stage. Before being able to treat this sickness that has infected us all, we have to snap out of our denial, see the disease, acknowledge it, name it, and try to understand how it operates so as to ascertain how to deal with it—this is what my book Wetiko is all about."

Carlos Castaneda, author of "The Teachings of Don Juan: A Yaqui Way of Knowledge" said:

“We have a predator that came from the depths of the cosmos and took over the rule of our lives. Human beings are its prisoners. The Predator is our lord and master. It has rendered us docile, helpless. If we want to protest, it suppresses our protest. If we want to act independently, it demands that we don't do so... I have been beating around the bush all this time, insinuating to you that something is holding us prisoner. Indeed we are held prisoner! "This was an energetic fact for the sorcerers of ancient Mexico ... They took us over because we are food for them, and they squeeze us mercilessly because we are their sustenance. just as we rear chickens in chicken coops, the predators rear us in human coops, humaneros. Therefore, their food is always available to them."

We’ve All Been Demonically Possessed - Time for this to End

My own conclusions from life so far are that the human race has indeed been demonically possessed.

And I mean ALL of us.

This period we are currently in is "The Great Awakening".

It's not "The Itsy-Bitzy Awakening".

We have to face these truths collectively to be rid of the mind-virus. It is time for it to end. It's gonna be painful but once we have banished it from our lives, we will at last achieve our full potential as a species.