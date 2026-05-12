Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

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Edwin power's avatar
Edwin power
13h

My father once told me “one should let the local bee’s know of any death in the family”

Not understanding why, when I kept bees, I told them of his death…

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