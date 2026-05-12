"Save the bees, we save our babies" - that's the truth coming from one of the beekeepers featured in today's video.



Bees and humans are electromagnetic beings and Donald Trump has proven recently that they are also extremely significant and powerful symbolically. In fact, I just fitted a Bee to my front door because they have been in my consciousness so much recently!



Brent Knudsen has had a major breakthrough in his mission to save the bees and bring frequency-based wellness to not only the bees but to humans too with the publication of a new peer-reviewed scientific paper which validates his claims that the Purewave product is literally saving the bees, reducing chemical use and increasing honey yields wherever it is used.



You can read more about Brent’s mission from God on this website (and if you want to buy anything there use MARKATTWOOD as your code to get 20% off: https://4RBees.com



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