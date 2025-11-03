Beware the False Light. Be the Skeptical Ant

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript74193Beware the False Light. Be the Skeptical AntYET ANOTHER VIDEO I CAN'T POST ON YOUTUBE...Mark AttwoodNov 03, 202574193ShareTranscriptShare on X here: https://x.com/MarkAttwood/status/1985282423337423046Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksMark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" PodcastFreedom-loving trouble-making poetry-churning pain-in-the-arse shares thoughts for anyone else that feels like shit was never right in the world. Freedom-loving trouble-making poetry-churning pain-in-the-arse shares thoughts for anyone else that feels like shit was never right in the world. SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeMark AttwoodRecent EpisodesA Message to Everyone in Ireland that took the COVID VaccineOct 28 • Mark Attwood"How I Revived a Dead Man (Suicidal Hanging) in Minutes" - Richard CumbersOct 27 • Mark AttwoodNavigating God's Plan with Visible ActionOct 23 • Mark AttwoodCraig Campbell & Alex Lasarev: We Need More LAUGHTER!Oct 17 • Mark Attwood"There's Never Anything to Fear. Whatsoever." - Jeff BerwickOct 16 • Mark AttwoodMornin' Campers! 15 October 2025Oct 15 • Mark AttwoodJoe Rosati & Scott Stone LIVE in Ireland at "Rebels Across the Pond"Oct 12 • Mark Attwood