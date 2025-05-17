Beyond the Ice Wall? Antartica Tales of Adventure + Truth Bombs with John Hamer & Andy Ross

You’ll remember John Hamer as one of the most prolific and import truth-authors on Earth, a journey which started with his book “The Falsification of History”.

We are joined by Andy Ross, a man who dreamt up a storyline about an RAF pilot going to Antartica and then reached out to John to help him write it.

John said yes and they are now in the process of producing a range of stories to follow up “Sixty Degrees South”, which has movie-franchise written all over it!

It feels so important to me that works like this are supported and shared everywhere: it is part of the info-war!

The story of Sixty Degrees South is as much fun as the book itself and it's my pleasure to get the brilliant John Hamer back on the show with Andy Ross - the man who dreamt up a tale about Antartica that they've both now crafted into what sounds like a brilliant book which should 100% be a movie franchise!

Get signed copies of Sixty Degrees South here (UK Only): https://sixty-degrees-south.com/

Get Sixty Degrees South (International) here: https://www.amazon.com/Sixty-Degrees-South-Beyond-Wall/dp/1068505915/

Get John Hamer's books on Amazon uk here: https://www.amazon.co.uk/stores/John-Hamer/author/B00B8X4CB6

See John's Falsification of History work here: https://falsificationofhistory.co.uk/

If you fancy yourself as an author, take a look at mine and Abby’s self-publishing course here: https://104publishing.com

These are my LEGITIMATE links. I have a lot of people pretending to be me. Don’t respond to direct messages, and check these links - if you’re following anyone else pretending to be me, report them and unfollow!

Email List: https://tmas.tv/MarksEmailList

Web: https://themarkattwoodshow.com

X: https://x.com/MarkAttwood

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TheMarkAttwoodShow

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MarksCosmicAdventures

Telegram: https://t.me/theMarkAttwoodShow