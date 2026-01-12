Biomagnetism Healing Miracles pt. 2 with Peter Kulish
After my first interview with Peter, his website crashed because of you guys (as I predicted) and he got a ton of questions. He's back to answer them...
Yet again, some amazing stories and another bump up in my understanding of the power of magnets in healing…
If you missed part 1 on Biomagnetism with Peter Kulish, go here:
Get the Biomagentism Wellness Kit here: https://tmas.tv/biomag
Get the book I held up at the beginning of the show here: https://bit.ly/murderedbythestate (seriously, get it and buy the printed version for your asleep friends and family - links sent by email when you get the PDF)
