Chicken Pox Vaccine, Starmer?

I did a video a while ago asking if Keir Starmer was a good guy.

Not the original Keir Starmer, this new one.

He’s done a fantastic job of waking the UK population up and getting them off their sofas, and the chicken pox nonsense that just came out is adding to this.

Just yesterday, Trump posted a Q+ confirmation on Truth Social:

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/115119962578158249

This was the same day I reposted a video from Kamala Harris about to embark on her book tour for her new book called “107 Days” which clearly proves she has been a mask-wearing part of the Q plan, as Q is 17 and zeros don’t count in the numbers.

https://x.com/MarkAttwood/status/1961695360939647157

But, in my opinion, I don't think that's really trolling as I don't think that's really Newsome.

But, in my opinion, I don’t think that’s really trolling as I don’t think that’s really Newsome.

This Newsome is a Q Op along with Kamela and Starmer and 1000s of others, and they are telling us to our faces.

However, I’m just a tin-foil hat wearing nutjob, innit?