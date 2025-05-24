Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Clinging to the Side of the Pool is Not the Answer...

The programs run strong, but we are stronger.
Mark Attwood's avatar
Mark Attwood
May 24, 2025
Share
Transcript

Original post on X here: https://x.com/MarkAttwood/status/1926224551198740899

Share the YT version here:

These are my LEGITIMATE links. I have a lot of people pretending to be me. Don’t respond to direct messages, and check these links - if you’re following anyone else pretending to be me, report them and unfollow!

Email List: https://tmas.tv/MarksEmailList

Web: https://themarkattwoodshow.com

X: https://x.com/MarkAttwood

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TheMarkAttwoodShow

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MarksCosmicAdventures

Telegram: https://t.me/theMarkAttwoodShow

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

© 2025 Mark Attwood
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture