Clones? New Organs? EBS? How To Be A Better Conspiracy Theorist.
Mornin' Campers!
The "new Organ" post if case you're interested:
Kab's post on the Brazilian Lawyer bring the cloning lawsuit:
The Boys from Brazil movie:
The EBS logo at the White House?
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How about explaining what the motives for a clone conspiracy would be? First off, for any sort of a clone conspiracy to work, the clone has to be the same age as the cloned.
Clones have the same genetics as the cloned, but age at approximately the same rate.
So, OK! Some powerful faction could create of doppelganger or duplicate of a selected person when that person is an infant. Both could be groomed by said faction for a ruling class function like it appears Obama was.
At any point, should the cloned fail to do its job for said ruler, the clone could be brought forward like a back-up and cloned discarded. OR, said duplicates could share responsibilities throughout service to said covert ruler enabling more ruling class work to be accomplished. It might appear that the person never sleeps.
And, there also could be many duplicates or clones and only one cloned.
Or, the clone could be groomed differently so that when the rulers want a change in policy or function, a differently groomed clone is brought forward for that policy. That could explain the impression some of us have that there is now, for instance, a NEW TRUMP, who now sides with the NeoCons instead of MAGA.
Does any of this make sense as a ruling class strategy?
Seems to me, the rulers have many less complicated methods to rule! Why would they bother with this?
Mark, it’s a privilege to say our predicament is “fun”. Try telling that to the people of Gaza & Lebanon!