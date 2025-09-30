Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Clown World News Roundup 29th Sept 2025

Lindsey Green joins me to discuss some of the recent events that are shaping our world...
Mark Attwood
Sep 30, 2025
Show notes:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cqxzdppdd48o.amp

https://x.com/danscavino/status/1970669041208689022?s=46&t=Qt6J0gdfs2g6OEHS5_b5Dw

https://x.com/danscavino/status/1970327957550833957?s=46&t=Qt6J0gdfs2g6OEHS5_b5Dw

https://x.com/juliesnark1731/status/1972406119781036477?s=46&t=Qt6J0gdfs2g6OEHS5_b5Dw

https://x.com/podium_hawk/status/1972208344200069244?s=46&t=Qt6J0gdfs2g6OEHS5_b5Dw

https://x.com/santasurfing/status/1972153644465451229?s=46&t=Qt6J0gdfs2g6OEHS5_b5Dw

