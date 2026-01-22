I can’t tell you how incredible it has been to welcome so many people to Live5DHealth in Boyle, Ireland, over the past couple of years. It really is a privilege for us and an honour to meet so many people that have connected through my podcast.

I don’t always post about this because I actually don’t always feel comfortable with “promoting”, but we’ve had such a beautiful group of people come in this week, I thought you’d enjoy a few videos from the day.

It started with a chat with my new mate in the cafe…

Then, I grabbed a few of our visitors for an impromptu coffee…

…then we were all enthralled with the incredible new healing technologies that our friend Mike brought over from Austria and was kind enough to demonstrate. I filmed the brain entrainment equipment to give you a glimpse…

Please don’t ask me where to get this, I am working on getting Mike onto the show soon to talk through what he showed us today (truly game changing stuff whilst everyone is waiting for Medbeds).

The cherry on the cake was that Live5DHealth got listed in one of Ireland’s biggest MSM papers today, which I personally find beautifully ironic.

I posted about it on X, and would really appreciate a share if you can:

God bless you, thank you for your continued support and have a wonderful day, whatever time it is when you read this!