Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

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Emma O's avatar
Emma O
3h

Really enjoyed the live Mark. Something you raised may have answered a question I’ve had for a long time. Do you have an email address or alternate way to contact you? I’d be really grateful if you would give me 2 minutes of your time to clarify something for me. Much love, Emma, (just up the road in County Down 🙂)

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Mo of mountains's avatar
Mo of mountains
3h

Hi Mark am halfway through above podcast and as usual you are brilliant. I have summat though t’say and no platform to speak on so may I just say:

I think the awakening we are all heading for is the completion of a bridge between all realms - a sort of opening up of everything? I wrote a poem about it in 1999 called ‘The Line’. (Ironically).

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