COVID was the best thing to ever happen to humanity
Here's why..
Because we now know who everyone is. And we have receipts.
I didn’t make this video, thanks to whoever did.
Still haven't met anyone who regretted NOT having the injectable.
I love this video although wish it were a tad slower. What a wild time that was/this is… plenty are still behaving as such. My heart still hurts (at least not from myocarditis)