Craig Campbell & Alex Lasarev: We Need More LAUGHTER!

Regular viewers will be familiar with both Craig and Alex. For those that don’t know, Craig and I first met when we were both performing in the same venue at the Edinburgh Festival in the last ‘90s.

Craig was with a group of Canadian comics - all four went onto bigger things with one of them, Alan Park, becoming a major part of my own awakening journey when he handed me a copy of The Protocols of the Elders of Zion in a Manchester curry house in 1999 and we stayed up till 5am discussing conspiracies when he slept on my sofa.

Alan was also an early guest on my podcast before he sadly passed on after a long battle with cancer, which saw him become a global advocate on the use of medicinal cannabis.

Alex is also an amazing comic who went viral during COVID for his hilarious and frightening videos, including this one when he was attacked by a cyclist for explaining to people that COVID is a bunch of bullshit:

These outstanding humans are currently touring in Scotland and soon to come to Ireland.

I caught up with them recently to discuss their recent experiences on the road, and to bring them to Boyle, Ireland, where we plan to run a live comedy event and Alex plans to run a comedy therapy session on November 9th at 1pm at Live5DHealth.

Everyone would benefit from this workshop (you don’t need to want to be a comedian!).

He explains the benefits of attending here:

“What Are the Benefits of Comedy Therapy?

Comedy Therapy can help to shed some much-needed light (and relief) on our stored childhood and adult trauma. Our tools? Pointing out the absurdities of being led into adulthood by completely unqualified parents. And trust me, they are all unqualified! Unless your mom and dad were fully enlightened masters, they were imperfect beings with their own limiting thoughts, patterns, traumas, and beliefs. We are often so vulnerable and eager to learn as children, that we pick up those patterns from our parents - we have no choice! Traumas happen (as a child, even thinking you’ve lost your mom in a grocery store for half a minute can be an extremely traumatic event!), and adult life is no picnic either. Shit happens, and it affects us.

If you’ve been paying attention to the developments in the fields of healing/spirituality/psychology you’ll know that we’ve been consistently discovering that trauma, along with the stress it produces, is the cause of the vast majority of health problems people experience

Not only that - the constant stress and worry that comes from UNPROCESSED memories / emotions significantly reduce our ability to be in the moment and enjoy LIFE itself. That’s not useful… so why not let that stuff go in the most enjoyable way possible? Yes, we truly can relieve *some* of that pain using nature’s oldest medicine. Comedy!”

We are also planning to run a live gig with Craig and Alex, which will be a rare and very special opportunity to see these two close-up and personal.

