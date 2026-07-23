Crop Circles!! What's Going On?
Consciousness Rising?
Lots of interesting X posts about all these new crop circles that have been popping up recently: https://x.com/search?q=crop%20circles&src=typed_query
Also take a look at the beautiful drone footage of these here: https://www.youtube.com/@UCxkrk1mvcIZkE01cSvNh0UA
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You might enjoy having a conversation with Penny Kelly about crop circles. She and Dr William Levengood did a LOT of research on them a while back. She also has a LOT more to to share beyond that as well. She is a very interesting and amazing lady. Start here: https://pennykelly.com/pages/about-penny-kelly