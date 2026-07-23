Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

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Margaret Gallagher's avatar
Margaret Gallagher
2h

You might enjoy having a conversation with Penny Kelly about crop circles. She and Dr William Levengood did a LOT of research on them a while back. She also has a LOT more to to share beyond that as well. She is a very interesting and amazing lady. Start here: https://pennykelly.com/pages/about-penny-kelly

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