DA VINCI SPEAKING FROM THE PAST TO ASSIST US NOW? with MICHAEL FEELEY
I've reunited with the brilliant Michael Feeley for some unfinished business about the nature of reality...
Join the "Michael Feeley Webinar Series 2026" here (first one starts Thursday 29th January): https://attwooddigital.samcart.com/products/michael-feeley-webinsar-series-2026
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I have m and green eyes
Hi Mark its patricia from OffgridIreland here I tried reaching out to u on x before regarding an interview not sure if u saw my message here I am again reaching out my email patreganmayo@gmail.com if u could drop me a line thanks again