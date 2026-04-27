David Wilcock, the White House Psyop & Melatonin Suppositories
Just another week in crazytown...
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I love the silent alerts I get when you’ve released a new podcast Mark, especially when I’m awake in the middle of the night!
Always interesting content.
I appreciate the effort you put into informing us.
Sending love and gratitude from Australia.
At almost 75 years old and still super active (and surrounded by fast asleep people who drive me crazy!) you’re a breath of fresh air 😊
I always enjoy listening to you Mark as you simply speak what's on your mind. I want to make it clear that everything will remain distorted so long as humanity is driven by only or by an overwhelmingly male perspective. Just giving the low-down on it. It's not enough to hear from some women, we need to hear from women in at least as much as we hear from men. Women protect the patriarchy now as we've been trained in it, been immersed in it. It takes a good jumper to get over this hurdle. But I can safely say, and am happy to dialogue it with anyone who cares to, that as long as we do not hear from the other side of humanity in at least as much as we hear from the male side, we will continue to be stuck between a rock and a cosmos of our unknowing.