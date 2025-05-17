Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Day 22 Video Diary of my 90 Day Challenge with a Very Useful Exercise

This video diary shows the exercise I have adopted every morning to synchronise with the Sun...
Mark Attwood
May 17, 2025
The Sun is a living being, like the Earth, and it is breathing. When we ground, breathe through the nose and stare into the sun we are synchronising with the information that allows us to resonate with the harmonics, activate our DNA and start remembering who we really are.

I am 25 days into my own personal challenge and I am keeping a video diary most days, and a food diary every day.

Last night, I drank Clove-infused water for the first time, and watch a ton of parasites tumble out of me this morning!

I also went to a Doctor this week and had a look at my blood pressure. Put it this way,

