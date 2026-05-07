Dead Turner + Pantovirus + Voynich Manuscript + a Hoolie!
Mornin' Campers!
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Thank you Mark for another coffee ☕️ morning chat, Louis mountbatten also had a house right upon the hill in Plymouth known at the time as RAF Mountbatten, I was there in 1987 for a year he had a granddaughter named Mowenna my daughter went to play group with her. I met his wife.