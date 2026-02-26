Dealing with the TRAUMA of the Epstein Files. Mornin’ Campers!
Is it deliberate traumatizing or spiritual cleansing?
Everything is Exactly as it’s Meant to Be.
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I was traumatised 20 years ago when I read Kathy O’Brians book ‘Transformation of America’. At the time I wanted to buy 100’s of copies and send around to try and wake people up.
Anyway, I’m not sure that the future is going to get better. I mean USA is on the brink of war with Iran. That’s going to cause catastrophic consequences for everyone. But, no one’s talking about it, it’s just Epstein, Epstein, Epstein. Pure distraction. The really gritty stuff will never be released.
Anyway, glad you’re alright, Mark. I’m liking the DMSO nose spray!
Glad you’re back missed your input you keep me sane 😉🙏🏼