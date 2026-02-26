Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Nick
9h

I was traumatised 20 years ago when I read Kathy O’Brians book ‘Transformation of America’. At the time I wanted to buy 100’s of copies and send around to try and wake people up.

Anyway, I’m not sure that the future is going to get better. I mean USA is on the brink of war with Iran. That’s going to cause catastrophic consequences for everyone. But, no one’s talking about it, it’s just Epstein, Epstein, Epstein. Pure distraction. The really gritty stuff will never be released.

Anyway, glad you’re alright, Mark. I’m liking the DMSO nose spray!

2 replies
Sallie Serenity
10h

Glad you’re back missed your input you keep me sane 😉🙏🏼

