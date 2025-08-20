Get more info on Mel's film here: https://www.dearmrpresident.net/

Told through powerful, real letters written by Americans from all walks of life, this film speaks directly to the President of the United States. These letters reveal what many social media platforms are trying to suppress: truth, frustration, hope, and the urgent demand for accountability in a time of digital censorship.

From parents whose voices were silenced while advocating for their children, to doctors banned for challenging a narrative, to creators deplatformed for speaking their truth — their stories are raw, unfiltered, and real.

Blending documentary footage, emotional interviews, archival social media posts, and narrated letters, “Dear Mr. President” gives voice to the unheard and power to the suppressed. It raises one question that every leader — and every citizen — must answer:

​Are we still free to speak?

This is a film about freedom, courage, and reclaiming the right to be heard — online and beyond.