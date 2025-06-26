Death of the Doctor?
The next book by 104 Publishing, and possibly one of the most important books in history.
I am planning to publish this book with Abby Wynne and I'm looking to my amazing friends for suggestions on which Doctors should be invited to contribute?
This is the Premise:
A collection of essays from Doctors from around the world that stood up against the medical establishment and questioned the validity of the COVID pandemic narrative. These Doctors risked their careers, public ridicule, being struck off, being sued, fined, losing their families and imprisonment to stand up for the fundamental principles of the Hippocratic Oath: doing good for the patient, non-maleficence (avoiding harm), respect for patient autonomy, confidentiality, and the importance of maintaining the honour and traditions of the medical profession.
Is the era of total trust in Doctors now over?
Where does this leave the medical system now?
What is the future of healthcare for humanity?
For more information on 104 Publishing, go here: https://104publishing.com
Join in the chat on X here: https://x.com/MarkAttwood/status/1938130955245404602
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Dr. Robert Yoho without a doubt. He wrote Butchered by Healthcare, Cassandra’s Memo, Judas Dentistry: How Dentists Break the Hippocratic Oath, and Wreck Their Patients’ Minds and Bodies. He is the only physician I would ever ask advice of. Then Dr. Susanne (sp.) Humphries of Dissolving Illusions fame along with her co-writer Roman Bystrianyk (an engineer, not a physician). Dr. Sherri Tennpenny who has been yelling from the rooftops about the harms of the vaccination program as well. Dr. Vernon Coleman. Dr. Peter Breggin on psychiatric medication harm. Dr. Andy Kaufman, Dr. Paul Thomas. There are others as I have stacks of books at home but I am not there at the moment. The doctors I listed were instrumental to my understanding of our “healthcare system”, which is a complete misnomer. Good luck with your project. I have your book on spiritual warfare, too. Thank you for that.
Definitely Dr's Dave Cartland and Sam White, both struck off for questioning the vaccines.