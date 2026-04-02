Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

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ellie's avatar
ellie
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Michael hieser. Thats somone who read and spoke the ancient languages. Brilliant bible teacher on YT

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Kaz Openheart's avatar
Kaz Openheart
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https://x.com/freedommemesirl/status/2039649161453146608?s=46&t=K2VNl68Id5N_qLr431sMcw

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