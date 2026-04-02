Decoding The Bible: The Initiates Guide to ASCENSION with Michael Feeley
A crazy idea on a webinar a few weeks back has turned into a massive 12 month project. Watch the extraordinary Michael Feeley explain...
Join us on this epic journey here: https://tmas.tv/bibledecode
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Michael hieser. Thats somone who read and spoke the ancient languages. Brilliant bible teacher on YT
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