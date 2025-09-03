Definitive Proof We Can Heal Ourselves of Anything?

When I followed Danny Carroll’s advice and “switched off” my own melanoma earlier this year, I asked him if he could gather more people that have successfully and radically improved their lives using this knowledge of German New Medicine to help us spread the word.

Share this video with cynical loved ones. Every soul that uses this to implement what I am sure is just ancient wisdom is one less harmed by the system that seeks to destroy all of us. And, get Danny’s book “Terminal Cancer is a Misdiagnosis” for free here: https://tmas.tv/bioswitch

If you missed my first interview with Danny, watch it here: https://themarkattwoodshow.com/title/can-we-really-just-switch-off-disease-and-illness-30th-april-2025/