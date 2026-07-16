Demons in Oxford? From Vance/Rogan to Mick Jagger. Strange Connections!
Mornin' Campers!
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Hi Mark, I watched my first world cup match last night and the TV cameras twice showed Jagger (a football fan??) and Beckham more times with his husband Victoria 🤮
One of my JRTS - many years ago attacked LEON BRITTAIN (sp?) as he returned from DOLPHIN SQ - FM PDF RING - my HENRY GOT HIM BY THE ANKLE AND RIPPED HIS Trousers - I was frozen and didn’t call HENRY OFF !! Dogs know evil! I lived in Chelsea at the time and SAW MANY THINGS !!!!!!!!