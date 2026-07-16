Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

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:jamie;'s avatar
:jamie;
4h

Hi Mark, I watched my first world cup match last night and the TV cameras twice showed Jagger (a football fan??) and Beckham more times with his husband Victoria 🤮

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Emma Coutts's avatar
Emma Coutts
4h

One of my JRTS - many years ago attacked LEON BRITTAIN (sp?) as he returned from DOLPHIN SQ - FM PDF RING - my HENRY GOT HIM BY THE ANKLE AND RIPPED HIS Trousers - I was frozen and didn’t call HENRY OFF !! Dogs know evil! I lived in Chelsea at the time and SAW MANY THINGS !!!!!!!!

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