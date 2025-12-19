Disclosure Day: Why You Should be Paying Attention
When the greatest pop culture manipulator in modern history releases a movie about aliens full of occult symbolism, we really should be paying attention
Have you seen the trailer for the new Steven Spielberg Movie?
I highly recommend that you do, then start asking yourself a few questions about what’s really going on here…
The trailer is here:
Interesting it had 17m views at the time of writing!
If you don’t know why 17 is important, check out the new book we just pblished: https://bit.ly/charlesfoxtrot
Watch Isaac Weishaupt's video here:
Watch Chris Thrall's video here:
Check out: https://vigilantcitizen.com/
Search things on Yandex here: https://yandex.com/search/?text=spielberg+issac+kappy&lr=10426
Happy digging!
Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist" is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Predictive programming for operation BlueBeam “Alien invasion”.
The visitors which ever form they take could actually turn out to be genetic hybrids engineered here on Earth, just to back up and counterpoint the whole effect.