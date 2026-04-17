Donald Trump Said WHAT about not VOTING anymore?
The thick plottens...
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I believe Trump re wrote the new Declaration of Independence in 2020.You can look it up online.David lester strait did a thirty minute video on it , where he read it on youtube
My first thought was, “This sounds like a good question for Janine and her cards.”
Other than that, maybe we’ll be joining some kind of larger galactic group like in Star Trek, though I still don’t understand why we wouldn’t have to vote in the people participating in that.
What if it’s because we become advanced enough spiritually as a species to be completely self-directed and karma-aware. No need for law or leaders at that point.