Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

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Jill's avatar
Jill
2h

I believe Trump re wrote the new Declaration of Independence in 2020.You can look it up online.David lester strait did a thirty minute video on it , where he read it on youtube

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Judy P's avatar
Judy P
25mEdited

My first thought was, “This sounds like a good question for Janine and her cards.”

Other than that, maybe we’ll be joining some kind of larger galactic group like in Star Trek, though I still don’t understand why we wouldn’t have to vote in the people participating in that.

What if it’s because we become advanced enough spiritually as a species to be completely self-directed and karma-aware. No need for law or leaders at that point.

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