Don't be Bored with Reality...
A post on X got me to thinking about how "boredom" is a slippery slope, especially when you're in a spiritual war...
Original post on X: https://x.com/MarkAttwood/status/1986022057499570660
We are all in a spiritual battle against dark forces - we witnessed this first hand with the convid lockdown, all contrived to see how far they could kill our spirit, and so many people took their own lives out of depression and losing their businesses.
But there’s zero reason to be bored.
We should all take up the shield of faith to extinguish the fiery arrows of the evil one and put on the breastplate of righteousness to protect our hearts, while buckling the belt of truth around our waists, and placing the helmet of salvation on our heads to protect our minds from doubt and fear🙏🏼
so can the right eye say weep a hot bitter tear of reason (shattered) while the left eye wells a cooler pool of spiritual acceptance or mediation. Perhaps reflecting an internal dialogue and resolution
While scientifically, tears from both eyes have the same physiological composition and are produced simultaneously in response to emotional, reflex, or basal triggers, the idea that the right and left eyes symbolize different emotional or spiritual states is a metaphorical and spiritual belief, not a biological fact.
In various spiritual traditions, tears from the right eye are often interpreted as representing happiness, spiritual awakening, or positive transformation, linked to logic, reason, or masculine energy (yang).
Tears from the left eye are commonly associated with sadness, release of pain, or emotional healing, tied to intuition, the subconscious, or feminine energy (yin).
So, while your eyes cannot physiologically produce chemically different tears—one "bitter tear of reason" from the right and a "cooler pool of acceptance" from the left—this imagery beautifully captures an internal dialogue: the mind grappling with loss (right eye: shattered reason) while the spirit finds peace (left eye: acceptance). It reflects a symbolic balance between intellect and emotion, not a physical reality.
This duality is poetic, not literal—a way to express the complexity of human emotion through the body’s most intimate language: tears.