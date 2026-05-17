I actually met James Conway five years ago when his friend thought I could help him with his marketing. It was a wasted journey for his friend because James and I spent hours talking about giants, pyramids and the real history of Ireland.



Since then, James has done sterling work waking up and enlightening people in Ireland and around the world up on his podcast "The James Conway Experience", now called "The Silent Majority Media".

Two weeks ago he demonstrated a successful water engine experiment with Barra Mulligan, something they are open-sourcing to anyone that wants to follow suit.



James has a regenerative farm in County Sligo, a mere hop and a skip from me, but this is our first online chat.



He is funny as hell and tough as old boots. Exactly what Ireland needs.

This Premiers at 9pm UK time on the 17th May, but you’ll be able to watch the replay if you miss the Premiere here:



His Homesteaders Hoolie at the end of June is here: https://homesteadershoolie.com/

Follow his podcast here: https://www.youtube.com/@UCWl2LvyrUSeYv4CQVaL091g