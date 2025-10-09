Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2
1

Dr Vincent Carroll LIVE at "Rebels Across the Pond"

Dr Carroll spoke out against COVID in Ireland in 2020, he's a GP and holds a Masters degree in Public Health Medicine.
Mark Attwood's avatar
Mark Attwood
Oct 09, 2025
2
1
Share
Transcript

He’s also weathered incredible opposition in the media in Ireland over the past 5 years, but his clarity of purpose is undiminished.

Source: https://www.thejournal.ie/factcheck-pcr-tests-irish-video-5304097-Dec2020/

Join my email list here: https://tmas.tv/MarksEmailList

All videos from Rebels Across the Pond made superbly by Ryland Media. Follow them here: https://x.com/RylandMedia

All of these videos are provided free of charge, so please consider supporting this substack with a paid subscription?

Thanks for reading Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Mark Attwood
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture