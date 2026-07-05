Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

Mark Attwood's "Diary of a Conspiracy Theorist"

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Jane Hoffman's avatar
Jane Hoffman
7m

On another note- loved your walk- through of the manor! And to think the health cafe down the road for healthy teas etc. Is so super 5D. You are “On the Mark”, Mark! You can use the title as my gift to a brilliant group of health angels you have assembled for us.:)

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Frances Lynch's avatar
Frances Lynch
33m

Prelude to an announcement of a third party perhaps? Tucker just did a clip on his support for a third party so it's possible this is in response to Tucker?

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